India reports 21,880 new Covid cases, 60 deaths

By IANS
Photo: IANS

New Delhi, July 22: India reported 21,880 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, a marginal rise from the previous day's count of 21,566, said the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

In the same period, the country has reported 60 more Covid deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,25,930. The active caseload has marginally increased to 1,49,482 cases, accounting for 0.34 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 21,219 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,31,71,653. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.46 per cent. Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate has also risen to 4.42 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 4.51 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,95,359 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 87.16 crore. As of Friday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 201.30 crore, achieved via 2,65,61,942 sessions.

Over 3.83 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

IANS


