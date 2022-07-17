84 years of service to the nation
National

India reports 20,528 new Covid cases, 49 deaths

By IANS
India reports 20,528 new Covid cases, 49 deaths
Photo: IANS

New Delhi, July 17: India reported 20,528 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, which is a marginal rise against the previous day's count of 20,044, said the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

In the same period, the country reported 49 more Covid deaths, taking the nationwide toll to 5,25,709. The active caseload has also risen to 1,43,449 cases, accounting for 0.33 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 17,790 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,30,81,441. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.47 per cent. Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate has increased to 5.23 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 4.55 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,92,569 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 86.94 crore. As of Sunday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 199.98 crore, achieved via 2,63,22,345 sessions.

Over 3.79 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

