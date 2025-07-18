India rejects NATO sanctions warning, backs Russia energy ties

New Delhi, July 18: India on Thursday cautioned against “double standards” in a firm response to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte’s threat of secondary sanctions over New Delhi’s ties with Moscow.

New Delhi asserted that its energy procurement from Russia is based on national interests and market dynamics.

Rutte had warned India, China and Brazil that they could be hit hard by secondary sanctions if they continue to do business with Russia.

“We have seen reports on the subject and are closely following the developments. Let me reiterate that securing energy needs of our people is understandably an over-riding priority for us," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly press briefing.

“In this endeavour, we are guided by what is on offer in the markets, and by the prevailing global circumstances. We would particularly caution against any double standards on the matter," he said.

India, China and Brazil have been the major buyers of Russian crude oil notwithstanding the Western sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

“My encouragement to these three countries, particularly, is, if you live now in Beijing, or in Delhi, or you are the president of Brazil, you might want to take a look into this, because this might hit you very hard,” Rutte told reporters in Washington DC.

“So please make the phone call to Vladimir Putin and tell him that he has to get serious about peace talks, because otherwise this will slam back on Brazil, on India and on China in a massive way," he said.

The NATO chief's remarks coincided with US President Donald Trump's warning to Russia of major trade restrictions if it does not reach a peace deal with Ukraine within 50 days.

“We're going to be doing very severe tariffs (on Russia) if we don't have a deal in 50 days,” Trump had said on Tuesday.

India, China and Brazil are members of the BRICS and Trump has been critical of the grouping as well.

Earlier this month, Trump threatened BRICS member nations of 10 per cent additional tariffs on exports to the US apart from reciprocal tariffs.

Any country aligning itself with the anti-American policies of BRICS will face those duties he said

- PTI