2024 breaks heat records with highest temperatures since 1901

New Delhi, Jan 2: The year 2024 has been declared the warmest on record in India since 1901, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The annual mean temperature reached 25.75°C, 0.65°C above the long-period average, while the average minimum temperature rose by a significant 0.90°C, settling at 20.24°C.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra revealed that 2024 surpassed the previous record set in 2016, when the mean temperature was 0.54°C above normal. The average maximum temperature in 2024 stood at 31.25°C, 0.20°C above the norm. July, August, September, and October saw the highest average minimum temperatures ever recorded, while February registered the second highest.

Globally, 2024 was likely the warmest year on record, with average temperatures 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, according to the European climate agency Copernicus. A review by climate groups World Weather Attribution and Climate Central revealed the world experienced 41 additional days of dangerous heat last year.

The IMD attributed the warming trend to the rapid accumulation of greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane. Mohapatra highlighted that rising minimum temperatures are becoming more prominent in India, particularly during post-monsoon and winter seasons.

While La Niña conditions are expected to develop briefly in January, their impact on the warming trend is expected to be minimal. Experts warn that global temperatures are now entering a phase of sustained increases, with the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C threshold likely to be breached consistently.

The IMD emphasized the urgent need to address climate change impacts as India and the world face intensifying challenges due to rising temperatures and extreme weather events.