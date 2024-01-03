India records 602 new Covid cases, 5 deaths 312 JN.1 cases recorded so far

Guwahati, Jan 3: With the rise of the new Covid subvariant JN.1 in several parts of the country, India recorded 602 fresh new cases and five deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the active infection tally currently stands at 4,440 with the new additions.

As per reports, around 312 cases of Covid subvariant JN.1 were detected in the country until Tuesday, with 47 percent of them recorded in Kerala.

Covid cases have been rising in India since last month, especially in Kerala.