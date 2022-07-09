84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

India records 18,840 Covid cases, 43 deaths in a day; active caseload rises by 2,693

By PTI
India records 18,840 Covid cases, 43 deaths in a day; active caseload rises by 2,693
X

Photo: IANS

New Delhi, Jul 9: India's COVID-19 case tally rose by 18,840 in a day to reach 4,36,04,394 while the number of active cases increased to 1,25,028, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,25,386 with 43 more people succumbing to the viral disease, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Active caseload increased by 2,693 in a day and now comprise 0.29 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.51 per cent, the health ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was 4.14 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.09 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,29,53,980, while the case fatality rate was 1.20 per cent.

According to the ministry, 198.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

India's COVID-19 case tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, and 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

PTI


More in Entertainment
Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen Bora

Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen...

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar

Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar

Next Story
Similar Posts
'Shocked': PM Modi condoles demise of Japan's Abe, announces one day mourning
8 July 2022 10:57 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of former Japan PM Shinzo Abe...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Nation needs President who can protect constitution: Yashwant Sinha
8 July 2022 10:56 AM GMT

Gandhinagar, July 8: Joint opposition candidate for Presidential poll, Yashwant Sinha on Friday said...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Ten people sentenced for life in murder case
8 July 2022 9:02 AM GMT

Ballia (UP), Jul 8: A court here has sentenced 10 people to life imprisonment for murdering a man in...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

SC to hear on July 11 fresh plea against appointment of Eknath Shinde as Maha CM
8 July 2022 8:31 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 8: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on July 11, a fresh plea of the Uddhav...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,22,335
8 July 2022 5:31 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 8: India saw a single day rise of 18,815 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Jyotiraditya Scindia assumes additional charge of Steel Ministry
2022-07-07T19:30:24+05:30

New Delhi, Jul 7: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia on Thursday assumed the additional...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Hackers target national portal of India via 'unprecedented' phishing technique
7 July 2022 10:16 AM GMT

Bengaluru, July 7: Cyber-security researchers on Thursday said they have discovered an...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Man held in UP for threatening to behead Nupur Sharma
7 July 2022 8:39 AM GMT

Bareilly (UP), July 7: One person has been arrested for allegedly threatening to behead former BJP...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Punjab CM Mann gets married to doctor from Kurukshetra
7 July 2022 7:50 AM GMT

Chandigarh, Jul 7: The regular 'band, bajaa, baraat' were missing but the festivities seemed intact...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Disgruntled college teacher seeks to return Rs 23.82 lakh earned as salary
7 July 2022 6:44 AM GMT

Muzaffarpur, Jul 7: A young academician in Bihar is hogging limelight for having sought to return a...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Punjab CM to get married today
2022-07-07T13:25:50+05:30

Chandigarh, Jul 7: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will get married at a private ceremony here...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

P.T Usha 8th from Kerala to get nominated to RS
7 July 2022 5:30 AM GMT

Thiruvananthapuram, July 7: Nomination of P.T. Usha, often referred to as golden girl for bagging...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,19,457
7 July 2022 5:01 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 7: India logged 18,930 new coronavirus infections taking the COVID-19 tally to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India records 18,840 Covid cases, 43 deaths in a day; active caseload rises by 2,693

New Delhi, Jul 9: India's COVID-19 case tally rose by 18,840 in a day to reach 4,36,04,394 while the number of active cases increased to 1,25,028, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,25,386 with 43 more people succumbing to the viral disease, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Active caseload increased by 2,693 in a day and now comprise 0.29 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.51 per cent, the health ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was 4.14 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.09 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,29,53,980, while the case fatality rate was 1.20 per cent.

According to the ministry, 198.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

India's COVID-19 case tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, and 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

PTI


More in Entertainment
Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen Bora

Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen...

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar

Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar

Similar Posts
'Shocked': PM Modi condoles demise of Japan's Abe, announces one day mourning
8 July 2022 10:57 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of former Japan PM Shinzo Abe...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Nation needs President who can protect constitution: Yashwant Sinha
8 July 2022 10:56 AM GMT

Gandhinagar, July 8: Joint opposition candidate for Presidential poll, Yashwant Sinha on Friday said...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Ten people sentenced for life in murder case
8 July 2022 9:02 AM GMT

Ballia (UP), Jul 8: A court here has sentenced 10 people to life imprisonment for murdering a man in...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

SC to hear on July 11 fresh plea against appointment of Eknath Shinde as Maha CM
8 July 2022 8:31 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 8: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on July 11, a fresh plea of the Uddhav...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,22,335
8 July 2022 5:31 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 8: India saw a single day rise of 18,815 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Jyotiraditya Scindia assumes additional charge of Steel Ministry
2022-07-07T19:30:24+05:30

New Delhi, Jul 7: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia on Thursday assumed the additional...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Hackers target national portal of India via 'unprecedented' phishing technique
7 July 2022 10:16 AM GMT

Bengaluru, July 7: Cyber-security researchers on Thursday said they have discovered an...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Man held in UP for threatening to behead Nupur Sharma
7 July 2022 8:39 AM GMT

Bareilly (UP), July 7: One person has been arrested for allegedly threatening to behead former BJP...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Punjab CM Mann gets married to doctor from Kurukshetra
7 July 2022 7:50 AM GMT

Chandigarh, Jul 7: The regular 'band, bajaa, baraat' were missing but the festivities seemed intact...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Disgruntled college teacher seeks to return Rs 23.82 lakh earned as salary
7 July 2022 6:44 AM GMT

Muzaffarpur, Jul 7: A young academician in Bihar is hogging limelight for having sought to return a...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Punjab CM to get married today
2022-07-07T13:25:50+05:30

Chandigarh, Jul 7: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will get married at a private ceremony here...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

P.T Usha 8th from Kerala to get nominated to RS
7 July 2022 5:30 AM GMT

Thiruvananthapuram, July 7: Nomination of P.T. Usha, often referred to as golden girl for bagging...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,19,457
7 July 2022 5:01 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 7: India logged 18,930 new coronavirus infections taking the COVID-19 tally to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X