India records 166 fresh Covid-19 cases, active tally rises to 895

Guwahati, Dec 10: India recorded 166 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with total active cases standing at 895, as per the Union Health Ministry's data.

According to reports, the majority of the highest numbers of fresh cases were reported in Kerala.

The current daily average of cases is approximately 100, potentially linked to the winter season, a time when influenza-like illnesses typically increase.

It may be mentioned that the lowest single-day case count since the beginning of the COVID outbreak was 24 in July this year.