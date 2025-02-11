India ready to share expertise for responsible AI future: PM at Paris AI Action Summit

Guwahati, Feb 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reaffirmed India's commitment to shaping an inclusive AI future, stating that the country is ready to share its expertise and experience to ensure the responsible development of artificial intelligence.

Delivering the opening statement as co-chair of the AI Action Summit in Paris on Tuesday, Modi highlighted India's leadership in AI adoption and its strong techno-legal foundation in data privacy.

“Today, India leads in AI adoption as well as in the techno-legal foundation for data privacy," he said, highlighting India's success in building digital public infrastructure for over 1.4 billion people at a low cost.

Calling for global standards in AI governance, Modi stressed that artificial intelligence has the power to transform lives, particularly in healthcare, education, and agriculture, while also accelerating progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"To harness AI’s potential, we must pool resources and talent and develop open-source systems that enhance trust and transparency," he said, addressing the conclave that saw participation of some of the world’s top leaders.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of bias-free quality data sets, the democratisation of technology, and the need to tackle cybersecurity threats, disinformation, and deepfakes.

"AI must be rooted in local ecosystems to be truly effective and useful," Modi added, highlighting the necessity of people-centric applications in AI development.

Earlier in the day, Modi arrived at the summit venue alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, who is co-chairing the event.

During his two-day visit to France, the Prime Minister is set to hold bilateral talks with Macron and address business leaders.

Following the summit, Modi will travel to Washington, D.C., on February 12-13 for further engagements.

On Monday, the French President welcomed Modi with a warm hug at a private dinner ahead of the summit. The Prime Minister’s Office later posted on social media, “Delighted to meet my friend, President Macron in Paris.”

At the dinner, the Indian Prime Minister also met US Vice President JD Vance, who is in France to attend the summit.

With agency inputs