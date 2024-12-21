India voices concern over 2,200 violence cases and controversial post in Bangladesh

Guwahati, Dec 21: India has voiced grave concerns over the increasing violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, with 2,200 cases reported in 2024 up to December 8. Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh shared the figures in a written response to a query in the Lok Sabha, citing data from minority and human rights organizations.

The Minister revealed that violence against minorities in Pakistan was also alarming, with 112 cases reported till October 2024. For comparison, the corresponding figures in 2022 were 47 in Bangladesh and 241 in Pakistan. In 2023, Bangladesh recorded 302 cases, while Pakistan reported 103.

Singh emphasised that the Indian government has taken "serious note" of these incidents and conveyed its concerns to the Bangladeshi government. He added, “India’s expectation is that Bangladesh will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and welfare of Hindus and other minorities.” This sentiment was reiterated during Foreign Secretary’s visit to Dhaka on December 9, 2024.

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka is closely monitoring the situation, Singh said, while stressing that the protection of all citizens, including minorities, is the responsibility of the respective governments.

The already tense relations between India and Bangladesh have further deteriorated following recent attacks on Hindus, including the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das. Several incidents of desecration and damage to Hindu temples and deities in Bangladesh were reported in the past few months, the Minister noted.

Bangladesh's political landscape has been turbulent, with Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus taking charge of the interim government after Sheikh Hasina was ousted in August. Yunus now serves as the Chief Advisor of the interim administration.

Controversial Social Media Post Sparks Outrage

India lodged a strong protest with Bangladesh over a provocative social media post by Mahfuz Alam, an aide in the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government. The now-deleted post included a map falsely depicting parts of West Bengal, Tripura, and Assam as Bangladeshi territory.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We have strongly registered a protest on this issue. The post has reportedly been taken down, but we have urged all concerned to be mindful of their public comments.”

The incident has added a new layer of complexity to India-Bangladesh ties, already under strain due to rising incidents of violence and political instability in Dhaka.