India Press Freedom Report: 226 journalists targeted across country in 2023

GUWAHATI, May 3: While releasing ‘India Press Freedom Annual Report 2023’, the India Freedom of Expression Initiative (IFEI) stated that about 226 journalists were targeted across India by the state agencies, non-state political actors, anti-social elements, criminals and mafia among others during 2023.

Among the states/union territories (UTs), the journalists from Delhi faced the maximum target with 54; followed by West Bengal (25); Manipur (22); Uttar Pradesh (20); Kerala (16); Jharkhand (11); Maharashtra and Telangana (8 each); Assam, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh (7 each); Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka and Odisha (5 each); Andhra Pradesh and Haryana (4 each); Punjab (3); Tripura (2); and Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand (1 each).

“Real journalism has become the most dangerous profession in India. It is no longer the fourth pillar of democracy but the first pillar of the target to establish a controlled democracy,” stated Suhas Chakma, coordinator of the India Freedom of Expression Initiative and author of the report.

In 2023, five journalists were killed by non-state actors and criminals in Uttar Pradesh (2), Maharashtra (1), Assam (1) and Bihar (1).

Out of the 226 journalists targeted across the country, 30 were female journalists. Delhi reported the highest number with 12; followed by Kerala and Manipur (5 each); West Bengal (3), Punjab (2); and Odisha, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh (1 each). Majority of these female journalists (23) were targeted by the police, which included arrest/detention (3), registration of FIRs (9), questioning, assault and raid on houses.

While 148 journalists were targeted by the state actors, 78 journalists were targeted by the non-state actors including political leaders/activists/criminals.

Out of the 148 journalists targeted by state actors, Delhi reported the highest with 51; followed by Manipur and West Bengal (19 each); Kerala (11); Uttar Pradesh (9); Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka (4 each); Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Punjab (3 each); Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana (2 each); and Assam, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Tripura and Uttarakhand (1 each).

Out of these 148 journalists targeted by state actors, 21 journalists were arrested/ detained; First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered against 47 journalists; 54 journalists were summoned for questioning, or notice issued to reveal sources or passports impounded or their houses raided; and 26 journalists were physically attacked, threatened or harassed by police/public officials.

Delhi reported the highest number of arrest/detention of four journalists, followed by Haryana (3); Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Punjab and Chhattisgarh (2 each); and Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal (1 each). Two of the arrested/ detained journalists were female.

West Bengal reported the highest number of registration of FIRs against journalists with 18, followed by Kerala (9), Manipur (5), Andhra Pradesh (4), Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh (3 each), Jharkhand (2), Assam, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu (1 each).

During 2023, out of the 78 journalists attacked by the non-state actors including political leaders/activists, criminals, etc across the country, the maximum attacks on journalists were reported from Uttar Pradesh (11), followed by Jharkhand (8), West Bengal, Assam, Telangana and Bihar (6 each), Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh (5 each); Delhi, Manipur and Odisha (3 each); and Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Tripura (1 each).

Out of these 78 journalists attacked by non-state actors, 56 were attacked by criminals, anti-social elements, etc and 22 by political leaders or their supporters.