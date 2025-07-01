India, Pakistan exchange prisoner lists; New Delhi seeks swift return of 159 detainees

New Delhi/Islamabad, July 1: India has urged Pakistan to expedite the release and repatriation of Indian civilian prisoners and fishermen lodged in its custody, including those who have completed their prison sentences.

The appeal came as the two countries on Tuesday exchanged, through diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Islamabad, the biannual lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen held in each other’s jails, in accordance with the 2008 bilateral Agreement on Consular Access.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it has specifically called on Pakistan to release and repatriate 159 Indian prisoners, including fishermen, who have completed their sentences.

Additionally, India has requested immediate consular access to 26 other individuals believed to be Indian nationals who remain in Pakistani custody without access to Indian consular officials.

“Pakistan has been requested to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be-Indian civilian prisoners and fishermen pending their release and return,” the MEA said.

As part of the exchange, India handed over a list of 463 Pakistani or believed-to-be-Pakistani prisoners—382 civilians and 81 fishermen—currently in Indian custody.

Pakistan, in turn, submitted a list of 246 Indian or believed-to-be-Indian prisoners in its jails, comprising 53 civilians and 193 fishermen.

According to the MEA, sustained diplomatic efforts have led to the repatriation of 2,661 Indian fishermen and 71 Indian civilian prisoners from Pakistan since 2014.

This includes 500 fishermen and 13 civilian prisoners returned since 2023.

The Indian government, the MEA said, attaches the highest priority to the welfare and rights of its citizens detained abroad

Pakistan, in its own statement, called for the immediate release and repatriation of its nationals in Indian custody who have completed their sentences and whose citizenship has been verified.

It also sought special consular access to prisoners believed to be Pakistani, including those with physical or mental health issues, to expedite their nationality confirmation.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to addressing humanitarian issues and maintaining the practice of sharing prisoner lists every January and July under the 2008 agreement.

With inputs from agencies