INDIA offers middle path solution to govt over discussion on Manipur: Cong

New Delhi, Aug 3: Amid the logjam in Parliament, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties have offered a middle path solution to the Leader of the House and hold a discussion on Manipur.

In a tweet on Thursday, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "INDIA parties have offered a middle path solution to the Leader of the House (Piyush Goyal) to break the logjam and get a discussion on Manipur going in an uninterrupted manner in the Rajya Sabha. Hope the Modi government agrees."

His remarks came after Goyal along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi met Leader of Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in his chamber.

Congress sources said that the Opposition parties are ready for discussion on Manipur under any rule, but the Prime Minister should make a statement in Parliament.

The INDIA MPs have been demanding a detailed discussion on Manipur under Rule 267 by suspending all business in the Upper House, while the government wanted a discussion under Rule 176.

The INDIA party leaders have also been demanding a statement by the Prime Minister in both Houses of Parliament.

Ethnic violence erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have died, and thousands have been forced to take refuge in relief camps.