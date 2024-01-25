India observes National Voter’s Day on Jan 25

Guwahati, Jan 25: The National Voters’ Day is observed annually in India on January 25 aiming to inspire the citizens to actively engage in the electoral process. This year marks the 14th anniversary of this celebration.

History and Significance

On January 25, 2011, India marked the inaugural National Voters' Day, driven by the aim to motivate young voters to actively participate in the electoral process. The initiative, approved by the Union government under the then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, emerged in response to concerns raised by former Information and Broadcasting Minister Ambika Soni. She highlighted a trend where new voters, who had recently turned 18, displayed limited enthusiasm for registering in the electoral rolls. The day serves as a reminder and encouragement for the youth to embrace their role in shaping the nation's democratic future.

In response to the declining interest of newly eligible voters, the Election Commission took proactive measures. They initiated a nationwide campaign to identify all individuals turning 18 on January 1 each year, across all polling stations in India. These eligible voters were then enrolled and issued the Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) on January 25 annually. This strategic approach aimed to streamline the registration process and ensure that young citizens actively participate in the democratic electoral system.

Theme

The theme for National Voters' Day (NVD) 2024, "Nothing Like Voting, I Vote For Sure," follows the continuity from the previous year.

Celebration

The national event in New Delhi, organized by the Election Commission of India, will have the honour of hosting the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, as the Chief Guest. Additionally, the Union Minister of State for Law and Justice (Independent Charge), Arjun Ram Meghwal, will be present as the Guest of Honour, adding significance to the celebration dedicated to voters.

The event will also be attended by Heads and representatives of Election Management bodies, viz. Maldives, Philippines, Russia, Sri Lanka and Uzbekistan.

During the event, President Droupadi Murmu will confer the Best Electoral Practices Awards for the year 2023. Recognizing outstanding achievements, the awards will be presented to State and District-level officers who demonstrated exceptional performance in various aspects of election management during 2023. These spheres include IT initiatives, Security Management, Election Management, Accessible Election, Electoral Roll maintenance, and notable contributions to voter awareness and outreach. Additionally, key stakeholders, including government departments and media organizations, will be honoured for their valuable contributions towards fostering awareness among voters.

Chief Election Commissioner Shri Rajiv Kumar will present the inaugural copy of the Election Commission of India (ECI) publication titled 'ECI Initiatives for General Elections 2024' to the Hon'ble President during the event. This publication offers a thorough insight into the initiatives implemented by each division of the ECI, emphasizing their commitment to conducting elections that are free, fair, inclusive, accessible, and participatory. It serves as a comprehensive record of the ECI's efforts in upholding the democratic process during the upcoming General Elections in 2024.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will also showcase a brief voter awareness film titled 'My Vote My Duty,' produced in collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Shri Raj Kumar Hirani. The film, featuring messages from various celebrities, aims to inspire and evoke the spirit of democracy, emphasizing the significance and power vested in each individual's vote.

On January 25, 2024, the Election Commission of India celebrates its 75th year of service to the Nation. To mark this momentous occasion, and in light of the 2024 Parliamentary Elections – a commemorative postage stamp themed "Inclusive Elections" will be released. On the occasion, an innovative multi-media campaign for Voter Education and Awareness for the forthcoming Parliamentary Elections 2024 will also be launched.