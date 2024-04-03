India objects China's bid to rename locations in Arunachal Pradesh

Guwahati, April 3: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in Delhi strongly criticised China's ongoing efforts to rename places in India's Arunachal Pradesh, denouncing the move as senseless and unwarranted. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal voiced the condemnation, reaffirming India's stance against such actions.

"We firmly reject such attempts. Assigning invented names will not alter the reality that Arunachal Pradesh is, has been, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India," Jaiswal said.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, slamming China, posted on X: "Another gimmick from China. Being a proud citizen of Bharat and a native of Arunachal Pradesh, I strongly condemn this act of naming places within Arunachal Pradesh, which have been an inalienable integral part of India. Proud citizens and patriots of Arunachal Pradesh are rejecting such antics."

Despite India's strong objection to these renaming attempts in the past, China on Monday reportedly released a fourth list of 30 new names for various places in Arunachal Pradesh.

