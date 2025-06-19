India needs to explore new sea routes amid global conflicts: Sarbananda Sonowal

Guwahati, June 19: There will be challenges in maintaining international maritime routes due to the geopolitical situation, and India will have to look for ways to deal with such problems, admitted Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal.

Talking to The Assam Tribune, Sonowal pointed out that around 90 percent of India’s foreign trade (by volume) is carried out through the sea routes and any geopolitical problems like the ongoing war between Iran and Israel pose challenges in free movement of vessels. He said that if required, India will have to find new routes so that exports and imports can be carried without any hurdle.

Sonowal said that India took over the Shahid Behesti Port in the Chabahar area of Iran and the port is now fully functional. He said that the conflict zone is some distance away from the port and that is why the port operation is not affected. The Chabahar port has improved trade ties not only with Iran but also with Afghanistan. “There will always be challenges ahead and we will have to face those by taking alternative routes. But that should not disturb India’s trade with other countries,” he added.

The Union Minister revealed that a new corridor is being planned and the countries concerned have already started working on it. The India-Middle East and European Union Corridor, with a network of sea and railway routes, is being created. He said that the countries involved in its implementation include India, United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Italy, and all the countries have already started work on the ground to complete it as soon as possible. Though no deadline has yet been fixed to complete the corridor, all the countries involved have started working on a war footing to complete the project as soon as possible as it would be beneficial for all, he added. He also revealed that efforts are on to find new shipping corridors to ensure free movement of goods.

India has already taken over the port in Iran, which is now operational, and efforts are on to take over ports in Sri Lanka, Tanzania, etc. If India can take over a port in the African region, trade ties with all the African countries will improve considerably, he added.