India must work towards future-ready cities, increase speed of development: PM Modi

New Delhi, May 24: India must work towards developing future-ready cities, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while delivering his opening remarks, at the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog on Saturday.

The Prime Minister urged the Centre and all states to come together and increase the speed of the development.

"India is getting rapidly urbanised. We should work towards future-ready cities. Growth, innovation, and sustainability should be the engine for the development of our cities," said PM Modi at the event.

"We have to increase the speed of development. If the Centre and all the States come together and work together like Team India, no goal is impossible," he added.

The Prime Minister also called on states to contribute towards enhancing tourism in the country.

"States should develop at least one tourist destination per state, at par with global standards and by providing all facilities and infrastructure. One State: One Global Destination. It would also lead to the development of the neighbouring cities as tourist places," PM Modi said.

Calling "being developed" the aspiration of 140 crore citizens, the PM said that "every state must be Viksit, then Bharat will be Viksit."

Further, he also called for increasing the number of women in the country's workforce.

"We must work towards inclusion of women in our workforce. We must make laws, and policies so that they can be respectfully integrated in the workforce," he said.

The theme of the Governing Council meeting, being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, is 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047'.

The meeting provides a platform for the Centre and States/UTs to deliberate on measures to advance the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 and build consensus on how States can be the building blocks for making India a developed nation.

In addition, measures for promoting entrepreneurship, enhancing skilling, and creating sustainable employment opportunities across the country will also be deliberated in the meeting.

