National

India logs 20,279 new COVID-19 Cases, 36 Covid deaths in 24 hours: Centre

By PTI
India logs 20,279 new COVID-19 Cases, 36 Covid deaths in 24 hours: Centre
Photo: IANS

New Delhi, Jul 24: With 20,279 new coronavirus infections being reported, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,38,88,755, while the active cases increased to 1,52,200, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 5,26,033 with 36 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.45 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 2,100 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.29 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.46 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,32,10,522, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

According to the ministry, 201.99 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

The 36 new fatalities include seven each from Kerala and West Bengal, five from Maharashtra, four from Himachal Pradesh, two each from Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir and one each from Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odisha, Pondicherry and Tripura.

PTI


Daughters are not liability, says SC on maintenance matter
23 July 2022 10:46 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 23: Daughters are no liability, the Supreme Court has said while dealing with a...

Kangaroo courts by media affecting health of democracy: CJI Ramana
23 July 2022 8:51 AM GMT

Ranchi, Jul 23: Agenda-driven debates and kangaroo courts being run by the media are detrimental to...

Climate change adding layer of vulnerability to fragile Himalayas: Experts
23 July 2022 6:44 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 23: Climate change and ill-planned human interventions in the Himalayas have...

Students forced to reach school in MP dist by crossing river on ropes
23 July 2022 6:21 AM GMT

Guna (Madhya Pradesh), July 23: A video has been making the rounds on social media in which the...

Teachers scam: ED arrests Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee
23 July 2022 5:53 AM GMT

Kolkata, July 23: After over 24 hours of marathon grilling, the Enforcement Directorate (ED)...

India adds 21,411 COVID-19 cases, 67 deaths
23 July 2022 4:56 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 23: India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,38,68,476 on Saturday with 21,411 fresh...

PETA India rescues more than 150 animals from JIPMER experimentation facility
2022-07-22T20:30:17+05:30

Puducherry, July 22: As many as 160 rats and mice that were illegally bred and used for unauthorised...

Former NSE CEO and MD, Chitra Ramkrishna sent to 14 days judicial custody
22 July 2022 11:23 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 22: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday sent former National Stock Exchanges (NSE)...

CBSE Class 10 results announced: girls outshine boys, Link to check results here
22 July 2022 9:43 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 22: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday announced Class 10 results,...

All major ports to be made self-sustainable on electricity by 2030: Sonowal
22 July 2022 9:32 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 22: The government is committed to reduce emissions from the shipping sector and all...

Third case of monkeypox reported from Kerala
22 July 2022 9:00 AM GMT

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 22: A 35 year-old man, who came to Kerala from UAE earlier this month, has...

SC overrules Delhi HC Order, allows unmarried woman to terminate pregnancy at 24 weeks
22 July 2022 7:30 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 22: In a significant order, the Supreme Court Thursday expanded the scope of the...

CBSE class 12 results declared, 92.71 pc students pass exam
22 July 2022 6:53 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 22: Girls outshine boys in class 12 CBSE exam even as the overall pass percentage...

Daughters are not liability, says SC on maintenance matter
23 July 2022 10:46 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 23: Daughters are no liability, the Supreme Court has said while dealing with a...

Kangaroo courts by media affecting health of democracy: CJI Ramana
23 July 2022 8:51 AM GMT

Ranchi, Jul 23: Agenda-driven debates and kangaroo courts being run by the media are detrimental to...

Climate change adding layer of vulnerability to fragile Himalayas: Experts
23 July 2022 6:44 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 23: Climate change and ill-planned human interventions in the Himalayas have...

Students forced to reach school in MP dist by crossing river on ropes
23 July 2022 6:21 AM GMT

Guna (Madhya Pradesh), July 23: A video has been making the rounds on social media in which the...

Teachers scam: ED arrests Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee
23 July 2022 5:53 AM GMT

Kolkata, July 23: After over 24 hours of marathon grilling, the Enforcement Directorate (ED)...

India adds 21,411 COVID-19 cases, 67 deaths
23 July 2022 4:56 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 23: India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,38,68,476 on Saturday with 21,411 fresh...

PETA India rescues more than 150 animals from JIPMER experimentation facility
2022-07-22T20:30:17+05:30

Puducherry, July 22: As many as 160 rats and mice that were illegally bred and used for unauthorised...

Former NSE CEO and MD, Chitra Ramkrishna sent to 14 days judicial custody
22 July 2022 11:23 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 22: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday sent former National Stock Exchanges (NSE)...

CBSE Class 10 results announced: girls outshine boys, Link to check results here
22 July 2022 9:43 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 22: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday announced Class 10 results,...

All major ports to be made self-sustainable on electricity by 2030: Sonowal
22 July 2022 9:32 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 22: The government is committed to reduce emissions from the shipping sector and all...

Third case of monkeypox reported from Kerala
22 July 2022 9:00 AM GMT

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 22: A 35 year-old man, who came to Kerala from UAE earlier this month, has...

SC overrules Delhi HC Order, allows unmarried woman to terminate pregnancy at 24 weeks
22 July 2022 7:30 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 22: In a significant order, the Supreme Court Thursday expanded the scope of the...

CBSE class 12 results declared, 92.71 pc students pass exam
22 July 2022 6:53 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 22: Girls outshine boys in class 12 CBSE exam even as the overall pass percentage...

