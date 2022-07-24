India logs 20,279 new COVID-19 Cases, 36 Covid deaths in 24 hours: Centre

New Delhi, Jul 24: With 20,279 new coronavirus infections being reported, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,38,88,755, while the active cases increased to 1,52,200, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 5,26,033 with 36 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.45 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 2,100 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.29 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.46 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,32,10,522, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

According to the ministry, 201.99 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

The 36 new fatalities include seven each from Kerala and West Bengal, five from Maharashtra, four from Himachal Pradesh, two each from Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir and one each from Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odisha, Pondicherry and Tripura.