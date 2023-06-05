India logs 174 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi, Jun 5: India logged 174 new coronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 4.49 crore, while the active cases decreased to 3,193, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

The death toll rose to 5,31,882 with two more fatalities, which includes one reconciled by Kerala, data updated at 8 am by the ministry stated.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,56,681. The case fatality rate was 1.18 per cent.

So far, India had recorded a total of 4.49 crore (4,49,91,756) Covid cases.

According to the website, as many as 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive.