India, Lesotho discuss expanding bilateral ties during MoS Margherita’s visit

Maseru, July 22: Discussions were held on Monday between Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Lesotho's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations Lejone Mpotjoana on expanding multifaceted bilateral relationship.

MoS Margherita was in Lesotho on Monday as part of his ongoing multi-nation official visit to the African continent.

Earlier in the day, Margherita also met the vibrant Indian diaspora in the land-locked Southern African nation, appreciating their valuable contributions towards deepening people-to-people connections and cultural ties between the two countries.

"Pleased to meet the vibrant Indian diaspora in Lesotho. Grateful for their warm welcome and their contributions in strengthening the people-to-people and cultural ties between India and Lesotho," Margherita posted on a microblogging platform.

The MoS was on Sunday received by Thabang Lekhela, Principal Secretary of Foreign Affairs and International Relations of Lesotho, on his arrival in the city of Maseru of the African Kingdom. He reached Lesotho after concluding a successful visit to Eswatini.

"Landed in Maseru city of the Mountain Kingdom of Lesotho. Warmly welcomed by Thabang Lekhela, Principal Secretary Foreign Affairs and International Relations of Lesotho. Looking forward to engaging the leadership to further strengthen bilateral relations," the Minister shared on social media.

During his stay in Lesotho, Margherita is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on King Letsie III and the Prime Minister Samuel Matekane.

