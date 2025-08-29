India, Japan to collaborate on Chandrayaan-5 under LUPEX lunar mission: PM Modi

Guwahati, August 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Japan, highlighted the deepening partnership between India and Japan in the field of space exploration, announcing that the two nations are joining forces for Chandrayaan-5 under the LUPEX (Lunar Polar Exploration) mission.

The collaborative effort between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) will focus on advanced scientific studies of the lunar south pole, including its permanently shadowed regions.

Referring to the global acclaim received by Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing near the moon’s south pole in 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that the next challenge lies in deeper exploration of the lunar surface, particularly areas that may hold critical resources such as water ice.

“India and Japan are joining hands for Chandrayaan-5 under LUPEX. Our government-to-government collaboration between ISRO and JAXA is fostering a spirit of cooperation not only between space agencies, but also industries and startups,” Modi said.

He stressed that the partnership extends beyond lunar exploration, feeding into practical applications on Earth.

“The impact of space science goes beyond the skies—it touches lives on Earth. From disaster management and agriculture to communications, these technologies bring tangible improvements to people’s lives,” the Prime Minister said.

The LUPEX mission aims to send a rover and lander to the lunar south pole to assess water resources and study the region’s environment, which could support future human presence on the moon. According to officials, JAXA will provide the lander while ISRO will build the rover.

Modi expressed confidence that Chandrayaan-5 will not only push the boundaries of global space science but also reinforce the strategic and technological partnership between India and Japan. “This growing ecosystem ensures that innovation moves from labs to launch pads, and from research to real-world benefits,” he remarked.

- PTI