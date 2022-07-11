India is supportive of SL, watching developments closely: Jaishankar

Thiruvananthapuram, July 10: External Affairs Minister of India S. Jaishankar said that India is watching the developments unfolding in Sri Lanka.

He was speaking to reporters here after his arrival.

Jaishankar said that the Government of India has been supporting the Sri Lankan government in its crisis period and is presently closely monitoring the developments. To a question, he said that at present there is no refugee crisis from that country.

The Island nation, reeling under economic crisis, has witnessed violent protests and people storming into the President's Palace.

The Union minister is on a three-day visit to the state and will attend several prorammes here.