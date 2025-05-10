India intercepts Pakistani attacks on military bases, hospitals, schools: Indian Army

Guwahati, May 10: In an alarming escalation of hostilities, Pakistan launched a series of coordinated aerial attacks, targeting not only strategic military installations but also civilian infrastructure, including medical camps and schools, across India’s western border regions.

“The Pakistan army used drones and fighter jets to hit India’s military sites. But they went a step further by launching a high-speed missile at 1:40 AM aimed at a medical camp inside a military zone. Health facilities and schools were among the primary targets,” said Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, during a special press briefing on Saturday.

She informed that these attacks were directed at medical, schools and educational infrastructures, particularly those situated within military zones in Srinagar and Punjab.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh confirmed that Indian air defences remained on high alert and had intercepted several incoming projectiles.

"Pakistan's actions clearly indicate intent to escalate. Indian armed forces responded proportionately and remain committed to non-escalation—provided the same is reciprocated," she told the press.

They further informed that over 26 locations were attacked using a combination of armed drones, high-speed missiles, loitering munitions, and fighter aircraft. Key military airbases at Udhampur, Pathankot, Bhuj, Adampur, and Bathinda faced targeted strikes.

In Amritsar’s Khasa Cantt, multiple Pakistani armed UAVs were detected at dawn and successfully neutralised by Indian air defence units. “These drones were clearly intended for civilian harm,” the Indian Army said, condemning the strikes as a blatant violation of sovereignty.

Meanwhile, after Pakistan initiated unprovoked firing on BSF posts in the Jammu sector, the BSF carried out a targeted retaliation, completely destroying a terrorist launch pad and Pakistani post in Looni, Sialkot, believed to be the origin of the drone operations.

The Centre, represented by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, slammed Pakistan's attempts to “escalate conflict and spread disinformation,” labelling recent Pakistani claims—such as the destruction of Indian airfields and S-400 systems—as “brazen lies.”

"Pakistan’s propaganda machinery is peddling false narratives to justify its aggression. But the facts are clear—India’s air defence systems have intercepted most threats, and our forces continue to safeguard not just our military bases but also our citizens, hospitals, and children," said Misri.

With both medical and educational institutions now being placed in the crosshairs of military conflict, India has reiterated its call for adherence to international norms.

As the situation remains tense, Indian forces are on high alert and operational readiness is at its peak.