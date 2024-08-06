India in continuous contact with nationals amid Bangladesh crisis: Jaishankar briefs RS

Guwahati, August 6: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has addressed the issue of influx of illegal immigrants following the political crisis in neighbouring Bangladesh, on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Rajya Sabha, the External Affairs Ministers said that the Centre is closely monitoring the situation and is in “close and continuous” touch with the Indian community there through its diplomatic missions.

“Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman, addressed the nation on August 5. He spoke about assuming responsibility and constituting an interim government. We are in close and continuous touch with the Indian community in Bangladesh through our diplomatic missions,” he told the Upper House.

Briefing the MPs on the safety of Indians in the neighbouring country, Minister Jaishankar said that there are an estimated 19,000 Indian nationals there (Bangladesh), of which about 9,000 are students.

“The bulk of the students, however, have already returned to India in the month of July,” he added.

On former Bangladesh PM’s request to land in India on Monday, the external affairs minister said India received a request for flight clearance from Bangladesh authorities on a “very short notice” and Hasina arrived in Delhi on Monday evening.

“On August 5, demonstrators converged in Dhaka despite curfew. Our understanding is that after a meeting with leaders of the security establishment, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina apparently made the decision to resign. At very short notice, she requested approval to come for the moment to India,” the Minister continued.

In view of the complex and still evolving situation in the neighbouring country, he further informed that the central government has directed the border guarding forces to be exceptionally alert and vigilant.

Meanwhile, Indian nationals residing in Bangladesh have begun to exit the crisis-stricken country as of Monday.

Amid escalating tensions and frequent reports of attacks on the homes of Hindu minorities, Awami League leaders, and government establishments, those crossing through Akhaura reported that they encountered no significant difficulties in reaching the border.