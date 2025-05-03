India imposes port ban on Pakistan flagged ships

New Delhi, May 3: In the wake of the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, India has stepped up its measures against Pakistan by imposing a ban on Pakistan-flagged ships from entering any Indian ports.

This move follows the earlier suspension of all imports—direct and indirect—from Pakistan.

According to a directive from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Pakistan-flagged ships have been banned from entering Indian ports.

The directive also prohibited India-flagged vessels from docking at ports in Pakistan.

Citing national security concerns, the directive was implemented to "ensure the safety of Indian assets, cargo, and related infrastructure, in public interest and for the interest of Indian shipping".

The directive is effective immediately and will remain in force until further notice.

"The objective of the Act is to foster the development and ensure the efficient maintenance of an Indian mercantile marine, in a manner best suited to serve national interests," the order issued by the ministry said.

"A ship bearing the flag of Pakistan shall not be allowed to visit any Indian port, and an Indian-flagged ship shall not visit any ports of Pakistan," the order further stated.

This step, too, was taken in the interest of national security and public policy, with any exceptions requiring prior government approval.

Any exemption from the order will be examined and decided on a case-by-case basis.

Earlier, the Ministry of Commerce had also announced a sweeping ban on all imports from Pakistan.

A government notification said, "Direct or indirect import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, whether or not freely importable or otherwise permitted, shall be prohibited with immediate effect, until further orders."

With inputs from IANS