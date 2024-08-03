India highlights its successful governance models to visiting Lankan civil servants

New Delhi, Aug 3: As many as 40 senior civil servant officers from Sri Lanka, representing many key ministries of the Lankan government, attended the 4th Capacity Building Programme for the Civil Servants of Sri Lanka which concluded in New Delhi on Saturday.



Organised by the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), the programme focused on sharing India's successful governance models through highly interactive sessions and mutual exchange of knowledge which will eventually enable both countries to achieve significant milestones in enhancing governance.



The Lankan delegation included officers, including Assistant Divisional Secretaries, Assistant Secretaries, Deputy Secretaries, Directors, Senior Assistant Secretaries, Assistant Directors, and Deputy Directors. The civil servants represented key ministries of Sri Lanka such as the Commission of Local Government, Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government, the Ministry of Provincial Council and Local Government, and the Ministry of Justice, Prisons Affairs, and Constitutional Reforms, among others.



The session also featured four group presentations by participants on various impactful topics. It included the Geogoviya Programme in Sri Lanka, which focuses on using geographical information systems to enhance agricultural productivity and the Agriculture Modernisation Project which aims at transforming Sri Lanka's agriculture through innovative practices and significant impacts.

The Aswasuma Programme, a welfare benefit initiative designed to provide comprehensive social security support to the people of Sri Lanka and a presentation on 'PPP Success in India: Enhancing Infrastructure Projects in Sri Lanka' also highlighted the success of India's Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and how it can aid in improving infrastructure in Sri Lanka.



Addressing the valedictory session, NCGG Director General and Secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) V. Srinivas shared insights from India's delegation visit to Sri Lanka, highlighting the island nation's advancements in governance.



The Lankan participants also visited various institutions and sites during the second phase of the programme, including the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy, Forest Research Institute, District Administration in Panchkula, Cyber Crime Centre in Chandigarh, National Institute of Solar Energy, International Solar Alliance, Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, and the Taj Mahal.