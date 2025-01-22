‘India has entered mega ports era’, says Sonowal at Maritime India Expo 2025

Mumbai, January 22: Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, highlighted India’s rapid strides in the maritime sector at the Maritime India Conference & Expo 2025, organised by FICCI in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Speaking at the conference, Sonowal highlighted the sector’s transformation over the last decade, shedding light on the nation's remarkable progress in becoming a global maritime leader.

Sonowal revealed that India’s major ports now handle 820 million metric tonnes of cargo annually, marking a significant 47% increase since 2014.

“India is now entering an era of mega ports. These developments are reshaping our connectivity with global trade routes and reinforcing our position as a maritime leader," he said.

The Union Minister also shared key data reflecting the expansion of port capacity, which, he said, has more than doubled from 800 million metric tonnes in 2014 to an astounding 6,030 million metric tonnes by 2025.

Sonowal further highlighted India’s growing prominence in the global maritime arena, citing India’s nine union ports, including Visakhapatnam, which featured in the World Bank Container Port Performance Index 2023.

Two major projects were highlighted as key milestones in India’s growing maritime dominance. The Vadhavan port in Maharashtra, designed to be India’s largest container port, is being developed through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Once operational, the port will handle ultra-large vessels and position India among the top 10 global container ports by 2034.

Another landmark project, the international container trans-shipment port at Galathea Bay in Great Nicobar, will significantly enhance India’s strategic cargo handling capabilities and strengthen its connectivity to critical global trade routes.

Emphasising the economic potential of waterways, Sonowal remarked, “Pani mein paisa hai (there is wealth in water).”

He elaborated on how countries that invest in their inland, coastal, and ocean shipping sectors tend to experience faster economic growth, and he stressed that India must continue its momentum to create a legacy of success in global maritime trade.

Sonowal credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership for driving the nation’s maritime growth, highlighting the importance of modernisation, enhanced connectivity, and strategic infrastructure development in India’s quest to become a global maritime powerhouse.