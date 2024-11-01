India has 2 cyclone seasons unlike most coastal countries: IMD

Guwahati, Nov 1: The number of cyclones developing in the Bay of Bengal is much higher than that in the Arabian Sea and unlike most countries having coasts, India has two cyclone seasons, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra. He also said that though the annual rainfall this year was good in central India, it was less in the eastern region and the foothills of the Himalayas.

Talking to The Assam Tribune, Dr Mohapatra said that India has two cyclone seasons unlike most countries located along the Pacific and Atlantic oceans. The first cyclone season of the year is from April to June and the second from October to December. That means most of the cyclones take place either before the monsoon season or just after it. “Cyclones also take place during the monsoon season from time to time, but the number is very less,” he said.

Dr Mohapatra pointed out that the number of cyclones developing in the Bay of Bengal is four times higher than those developed in the Arabian Sea. This makes the coastline of the Bay of Bengal much more vulnerable than the coastline of the Arabian Sea.

Though the cyclones cause extensive damage, the loss of human lives can now be minimised with early warning systems. He revealed that now the IMD can give early warning of cyclones 15 days ahead and day-to-day warning from seven days ahead. This helps the administration of the states to take adequate precautionary measures to minimise the loss of human lives.

“There was a time when a number of fishermen were killed during cyclones. But now, early warning can be given to the fishermen so that they do not venture out on the sea when a cyclone is developing,” he said. The authorities these days even cancel trains and flights after receiving early warning of cyclones and people living in the vulnerable areas are also evacuated to safer places.

Asked why India has two cyclone seasons, Dr Mohapatra said the monsoon season in India can also be divided into two parts and cyclones usually develop just before or just after the monsoon season. He said during the monsoon season, the difference between the upper and lower wind flows comes down, which is not favourable for development of cyclones.

But in pre- or post-monsoon seasons, the difference between the upper and lower wind flow systems widens, making it favourable for development of cyclones.

On this year's monsoon, Dr Mohapatra said central India received adequate rainfall. But the Northeast, including Assam, received less rainfall, while the eastern states of Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal also received less rainfall.

-By Ramanuj Dutta Choudhury