India fought off cyber offensive amid Operation Sindoor: Defence sources

New Delhi, May 14: As the Indian armed forces launched precision strikes against terror camps in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan under Operation Sindoor, a parallel battle was unfolding in cyberspace.

During the four-day high-stakes confrontation that began early on May 7, not only did Indian troops intercept swarms of Pakistani drones attempting aerial incursions, but cyber warriors on the ground worked round the clock to repel a barrage of digital intrusions.

According to defence sources, even before Indian missiles decimated nine terror camps in retaliatory action, state-backed hackers and hacktivist groups had begun targeting Indian digital infrastructure.

Days after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in April, the website of the Army Nursing College in Jalandhar was breached and defaced with a provocative message.

By May 5, at least four Army Public Schools — including those in Nagrota and Sunjuwan — were hit by coordinated cyberattacks. While damage was contained swiftly, the incidents marked a clear escalation in hybrid warfare tactics employed by adversarial forces.

“Disinformation and psychological operations are now standard elements of modern conflict. Even false narratives are tools of warfare, aimed at spreading confusion and lowering morale,” said a senior member of the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses.

In response, India activated its digital defence protocols. A top defence source confirmed that “appropriate and necessary measures” had been taken to bolster cyber resilience and safeguard critical infrastructure.

Cybersecurity agencies were also placed on high alert, monitoring threats with alleged cross-border links.

Though both nations have since agreed to ceasefire measures, the Indian defence establishment remains watchful. With the theatre of war now extending from borders to browsers, India’s military and cyber sentinels continue to guard against threats in both airspace and the digital domain.

-PTI