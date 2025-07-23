India extends airspace ban on Pakistan flights till August 24

New Delhi, July 23: India has extended the closure of its airspace for aircraft operated, owned, or leased by Pakistan till August 24, in continuation of security measures taken in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

The latest Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) restricts Pakistani aircraft from entering Indian airspace and will remain in effect until 2359 hours UTC on August 23, which corresponds to 0530 hours IST on August 24.

“The NOTAM restricting Pakistani aircraft from entering Indian airspace has been officially extended till August 23, 2025,” Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol confirmed in a post on social media late Tuesday evening.

This decision, he said, reflects "continued strategic considerations" and aligns with prevailing security protocols.

India first closed its airspace to Pakistani aircraft—civilian and military—starting April 30, following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

The ban, initially set to expire on May 24, was subsequently extended—first till June 24, then July 24, and now till August 24.

The airspace restrictions are among a series of diplomatic and strategic measures initiated by New Delhi against Islamabad in response to the Pahalgam incident.

In a reciprocal move, Pakistan has also extended its ban on Indian aircraft for another month, with the restriction now in place until August 24.

Islamabad first imposed its airspace ban on April 24, days after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. Since then, Pakistan has issued three consecutive extensions of the restriction.

