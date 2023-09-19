India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat move

Guwahati, Sep 19: India on Tuesday announced the expulsion of a senior Canadian diplomat, in a tit-for-tat to Canada expelling an Indian official after alleging a "potential" Indian link to the killing of a Khalistani separatist leader in June.

Canadian High Commissioner to India Cameron MacKay was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and informed about the decision to expel the senior Canadian diplomat.

New Delhi's decision reflected its "growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities", the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The actions marked a further deterioration in India-Canada ties as they came days after both sides decided to pause their negotiations for a bilateral free trade agreement.

Earlier today, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expelled a top Indian diplomat as he accused the Indian government agents of killing Khalistan supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June this year.

Trudeau's decision, accusing India of Nijjar's murder, comes days after he was stuck in Delhi for two days after the conclusion of the Group of 20 summit as his aircraft developed a snag.