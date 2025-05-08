India destroys Lahore's Air Defence System, foils attacks on 15 locations: Defence Ministry

New Delhi, May 8: Indian Armed Forces have destroyed a Pakistani air defence system in Lahore, the Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

"Today morning Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. Indian response has been in the same domain with same intensity as Pakistan. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised," a statement issued by the Ministry on Thursday, read.

The Ministry further informed that the Armed Forces foiled Pakistan military's attempts to attack 15 places in Northern and Western India using missiles and drones on Wednesday night.

These targets were Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj.

“These attempts were neutralised by the Integrated Counter Unmanned Aircraft System (Grid and Air Defence systems). The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from several locations that prove the Pakistani attacks,” the statement said.

The Defence Ministry further said that India’s anti-terror response is "focused, measured and non-escalatory" and that Pakistan’s military establishments had not been targeted. "It was also reiterated that any attack on military targets in India will invite a suitable response," it said.

The Ministry added that Pakistan has increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the Line of Control using mortars and heavy calibre artillery in areas in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Sixteen innocent lives have been lost, including three women and five children, due to Pakistani firing," the statement added.

“Here too, India was compelled to respond to bring mortar and artillery fire from Pakistan to a halt. Indian Armed Forces reiterate their commitment to non-escalation, provided it is respected by the Pakistani military," the Ministry said.

--PTI