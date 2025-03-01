India closely monitoring China's presence in Indian Ocean, says Navy chief

Guwahati, March 1: India remains fully aware of China's increasing presence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and ensures that it does not enter strategic areas where it is not wanted, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said on Friday.

Speaking at The Chanakya Dialogues conclave in Guwahati, which focused on ‘Bharat 2047: Aatmanirbhar in War,’ Admiral Tripathi outlined India’s vigilant approach to maritime security. He noted that despite China maintaining a steady presence of 6-8 warships from the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) in the IOR at any given time, India’s robust surveillance mechanisms ensure comprehensive monitoring of their activities.

“China has been expanding its footprint in the Indian Ocean Region for decades, both on land and at sea. The PLA Navy, now the world’s largest navy in terms of numbers, consistently deploys highly capable warships in the region, despite piracy being virtually eradicated,” Admiral Tripathi stated.

However, he stressed that India’s advanced maritime domain awareness, integrating manned and unmanned technologies, space-based tracking, and international intelligence-sharing agreements, has enabled the country to maintain a strategic edge.

“That is more than half the battle won because we know who goes where,” he asserted.

The Navy chief also dismissed China's initial justification for operating in the IOR under the pretext of anti-piracy missions. “Their initial ruse was that they were combating piracy, but that is history now. Beyond that, they have deployed numerous research vessels, satellite tracking ships, and deep-sea fishing fleets,” he noted.

He accused Chinese vessels of engaging in unregulated and irregular fishing activities in the region. “We are well aware of what they are doing, and while we cannot prevent such actions, we ensure they do not infringe on our strategic interests,” he said.

Admiral Tripathi also highlighted China's long-standing military collaboration with Pakistan, particularly in the maritime domain. “For over two decades, China has been supplying maritime equipment to Pakistan. Since 2009, they have provided Pakistan with three F-22 frigates and four Type 054 warships. They have also supplied a satellite tracking vessel,” he revealed.

Referring to a recent deal between China and Pakistan for eight submarines, the Navy chief acknowledged the potential security risks for India. “We are fully aware of the threats posed by these submarines to our maritime security and trade. Measures are being put in place to counteract any risks that arise from this growing maritime collaboration,” he assured.

Despite China’s growing naval presence and deepening ties with Pakistan, Admiral Tripathi reaffirmed that India has not allowed Beijing to encroach upon its areas of interest. “We have ensured that China does not enter any zone where we do not want them to operate, and we have been doing this effectively,” he said.

He further pointed that India is taking all necessary steps to safeguard its maritime interests and maintain regional stability. “We are doing everything required to ensure that no harm comes to India from this maritime collusion between China and Pakistan,” he concluded.

India’s proactive surveillance, strategic planning, and diplomatic partnerships are expected to play a crucial role in maintaining its dominance in the Indian Ocean, ensuring regional security, and countering any potential threats from adversarial nations.