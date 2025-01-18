India-China ties trying to disentangle from post-2020 border issues: Jaishankar

Guwahati, Jan 18: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, on Saturday, shed light on the challenges that India faces in realigning its relationship with China following the border tensions of 2020.

Speaking at a memorial lecture in Mumbai, the External Affairs Minister acknowledged the complexity of the bilateral relationship and said, “Right now, the relationship is trying to disentangle itself from the complications arising from the post-2020 border situation.”

He also highlighted the need for India to prepare for the evolving nature of China’s growing capabilities, particularly those that directly affect India’s interests.

Jaishankar’s comments highlighted the ongoing efforts to address the aftermath of the 2020 border clashes, which left a significant strain on the two countries’ diplomatic ties.

The External Affairs Minister outlined India’s approach to this relationship in terms of three key principles - mutual respect, mutual sensitivity, and mutual interest.

He underscored that these principles should serve as the foundation for rebuilding the relationship and maintaining equilibrium amidst growing geopolitical challenges.

“Bilateral ties can also benefit from a greater realisation that what is at stake is actually the larger prospect of both nations and, in fact, without exaggeration, I would say even of the global order,” he said.

His remarks underscored the global implications of India-China relations, noting that the dynamics between the two countries transcend their bilateral ties and impact broader international stability.

The External Affairs Minister also touched on the importance of fostering a multi-polar Asia, suggesting that it was essential for the region to play a pivotal role in shaping a multi-polar world order.

Jaishankar also highlighted the growing influence of both China and the United States as key contributors to the emerging Indo-Pacific dynamics.

Highlighting India’s strategic focus on strengthening its engagement in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly through initiatives such as the Act East Policy, which initially emphasised ASEAN engagement, he said that the engagement now also incorporates deeper ties with Japan, Australia, and South Korea.

“These countries, along with India, form part of the Quad mechanism, a strategic forum aimed at enhancing regional cooperation and addressing shared challenges,” he said.

The backdrop of Jaishankar’s comments was India’s long-standing border dispute with China, which continues to be a source of tension between the two countries.

The dispute, which dates back to colonial-era agreements, involves several contentious regions, including Aksai Chin and Arunachal Pradesh, with both countries holding differing interpretations of the border demarcation.