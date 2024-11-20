India, China agree to resume border talks, discuss flights & Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage

Guwahati, Nov 20: India and China have agreed to convene a meeting of their Special Representatives on the boundary issue after nearly five years. They are also moving closer to resuming direct flights and the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage, following the recent withdrawal of troops from two standoff points in eastern Ladakh.

During the talks between Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi the two counterparts discussed on stabilising relations and broader objectives were key focus. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro on Monday.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both ministers emphasised the importance of stabilizing ties, managing differences, and advancing bilateral relations. This engagement marked the first high-level interaction after the completion of troop disengagement in Depsang and Demchok along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

The MEA noted that the disengagement in the border areas has helped maintain peace and tranquillity.

Earlier, a mega tri-service exercise in the eastern sector near the China border, which featured the latest in military technology, advanced weapon systems, and comprehensive air logistics support, concluded on November 18.

Code-named 'Poorvi Prahar', the nine-day high-intensity exercise is being held ahead of Anini in Arunachal Pradesh, showcasing the strength of the armed forces through large-scale, integrated drills across land, air, and water. ITBP is also involved in the drill.