India capable of repelling any misadventure by Bangladesh: Ex-BSF Director General

Guwahati, May 6: India is well prepared to give a befitting reply to any military misadventure of Bangladesh as suggested by a former Army officer of Bangladesh, former Director General of Border Security Force (BSF), SL Thaosen said.

It may be mentioned here that a former Major General of Bangladesh Army, ALM Fazlur Rahman recently commented that, "If India attacks Pakistan, Bangladesh should take over the North East region." Rahman is known to be a close aide of the chief of the caretaker Government of Bangladesh, Md Yunus.

Talking to The Assam Tribune, Thaosen said that it was a "stupid statement" on the part of a former Army officer of Bangladesh. He said that before making any statement, people should compare the strengths and weaknesses of both countries thoroughly. He said that the Indian forces were well-trained and equipped to give a befitting reply to enemies to protect the nation.

On the management of the international border with Bangladesh, Thaosen said that the strength of the BSF along the international border has been strengthened, while, new technologies have been put to use. But he admitted that there are challenges before the border guarding force. He pointed out that it is not physically possible to keep an eye on every inch of the international border around the clock.

He said that in the rainy season, the BSF personnel have to shift their camps and fencings can also be breached. He said that people of both countries live right up to the border, which is a major challenge for the BSF. Moreover, in Assam and West Bengal, people of the same ethnicity live along the border and that poses a major challenge.

Thaosen pointed out that West Bengal has a much longer international border with Bangladesh compared to Assam. Moreover, there are criminal gangs living on both sides of the border and they have links with each other and operate together. That is why, smuggling is more along the Bangladesh-West Bengal border. However, Thaosen asserted that the infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals into India reduced considerably in re-cent times because of strict action taken by the BSF