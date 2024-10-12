India calls attacks on Hindus in B'desh 'deplorable'; seeks minority protection

Guwahati, Oct 12: India has expressed "serious concerns" over recent attacks on Hindu religious sites and the theft of a crown from the revered Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Satkhira, in Bangladesh.

In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the incidents, calling them "deplorable" and urging the Bangladeshi government to ensure the safety of Hindus and other religious minorities.

"We call upon the Government of Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities and their places of worship, especially during this auspicious festival time," a newswire quoted the MEA statement.

The statement also noted that the attacks had occurred during the Durga Puja celebrations, including on a Puja mandap in Tantibazar, Dhaka. The Jeshoreshwari Kali temple crown was gifted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Bangladesh.

The incidents have sparked outrage, with India describing the situation as part of a “systematic pattern of desecration and damage to temples and deities”.

Reports in international press also suggest that at least 19 incidents of desecration of idols have occurred over the past two weeks alone. This spike in attacks, particularly during the Durga Puja festival, has left many Hindus in fear for their safety in the neighbouring country.

Attacks on religious minorities have escalated in recent years, with 12 recorded incidents in 2022 resulting in injuries and property damage, a national daily reported. Observers link the worsening situation to political instability following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government.

In response to the growing unrest, the Bangladeshi authorities have pledged to enhance security measures. Despite these reassurances, India remains concerned about the safety of its Hindu community in Bangladesh and has urged for swift and effective action to prevent further violence.

Meanwhile, voices of resentment against the alleged attacks on minorities in the country have gained momentum in the Northeast. Particularly in Tripura, the issue has got the opposition on to the streets with both the Left and Tiprasa organising protest rallies against the alleged attacks.

In September, Chief Adviser to Bangladesh's interim government, Muhammad Yunus, has said the issue of attacks on minority Hindus in his country is “exaggerated” and questioned the manner in which India projected it.

Earlier in August, in the wake of the unceremonious ouster of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the subsequent political turmoil, the Centre had formed a committee to monitor the safety of minorities in the country.