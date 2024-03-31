INDIA bloc presents 5 demands, urges EC for free and fair Lok Sabha polls

Guwahati, March 31: The INDIA bloc's rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan served as a powerful demonstration of unity and strength among leaders of major opposition parties. The primary focus of the gathering was to press for the release of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in a stirring address, outlined the five key demands of the opposition. These demands include ensuring a level-playing field in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls by the Election Commission of India; halting the forceful actions of agencies like Income Tax, CBI, and ED against the opposition; releasing Hemant Soren and Arvind Kejriwal immediately; putting an end to attempts to financially strangle opposition parties; and establishing a Supreme Court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate allegations of BJP's extortion of funds through electoral bonds and money laundering charges levelled against opposition leaders.