India-Bhutan approves 61 projects at Cooperation Talks

Guwahati, July 20: The Indian and Bhutanese governments approved 61 projects worth Rs 4,958 crore during the India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks on Saturday.

As per reports, these projects will be implemented during the Himalayan country’s 13th five-year plan, for which Rs 10,000 crore will be provided by New Delhi to further support the development. The projects include several spheres such as infrastructure, connectivity, energy, health, e-mobility, sports, and education, among others.

The Development Cooperation Talks were presided over by India’s foreign secretary Vikram Misri and his Bhutanese counterpart Pema Choden in Thimphu from July 19 to 20.

The next round of Development Talks will be held in New Delhi.