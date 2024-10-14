Indian train remains stuck in Dhaka after reaching B'desh on day of unrest

Guwahati, Oct 14: The relationship between India and Bangladesh has not eased out and one train from India is still held up in Dhaka as it could not be brought back as the disturbance started in the neighbouring country. Official sources told The Assam Tribune that the operation of the Maitree Express between Kolkata and Dhaka was resumed in 2008 after a gap of 43 years. But the train landed up in Bangladesh the day trouble broke out due to students' protest. The train managed to reach Dhaka with an escort despite the volatile situation in Bangladesh. The Indian Embassy managed to send back the locomotive pilots and other staff of the train by air but the train is still held up there and the running of the Maitree Express remained suspended.

Sources said that India is adopting a wait-and-watch policy with Bangladesh. India is of the view that anti-India groups in Bangladesh will shout for some time and then become quiet. However, India is still sending food items to Bangladesh. "If India stops sending food items to Bangladesh, it will create a new problem. The infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals to India may increase and at the same time, the sentiments of common people of Bangladesh will go against India," sources added. Sources further pointed out that Bangladesh is facing a major problem as no one in the interim Government has the experience of handling international relations. Though Md Yunus, who is heading the interim Government, is an expert in microeconomics, he does not have the expertise to handle international relations.

The others in the Government also do not have the expertise to handle such issues. That is why, every country will have issues in dealing with Bangladesh now, sources added.

Anti-India rhetoric is still very strong in Bangladesh as the fundamentalist forces are trying to spread anti-India feelings among the people. But India is too big a country for Bangladesh and sooner or later, Bangladesh will have to come closer to India, the sources added.

By-

R Dutta Choudhury