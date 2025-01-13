India-Bangladesh diplomatic row: Envoys summoned over border fence dispute

Guwahati, Jan 13: Diplomatic tensions flared between India and Bangladesh as both nations summoned each other's envoys over recent activities along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

On Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs in India summoned Bangladesh’s Deputy High Commissioner, Nural Islam, a day after Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka, Pranay Verma, was summoned by Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry.

"We have an understanding regarding fencing the border for security purposes, and the two border forces, BSF and BGB, have been in regular communication," Pranay Verma, Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh, had told reporters after meeting.

The tensions escalated after Dhaka accused India of attempting to construct fences at five locations along the Indo-Bangla border, allegedly breaching a bilateral agreement.

Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary had expressed concern over the issue, stating that "unauthorised attempts to construct barbed wire fencing and related BSF actions have heightened tensions and disrupted border stability".

The statement highlighted that such activities "undermine the spirit of cooperation and the friendly ties between the two nations".

The Foreign Secretary also emphasised the importance of addressing these concerns in the upcoming Director General-level talks between the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

In addition, Dhaka voiced strong disapproval over the recent killing of a Bangladeshi citizen in Sunamganj, allegedly by the BSF. Expressing disappointment, the Foreign Secretary urged Indian authorities to prevent such incidents, conduct thorough investigations into all border-related fatalities, and hold those responsible accountable.