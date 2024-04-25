India-Bangladesh bilateral trade witnessed a huge surge in BJP's tenure: Sarbananda Sonowal

Silchar (Assam), April 25: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday said that the bilateral trade between India and Bangladesh has increased many folds during the BJP led government's tenure at the Centre.

While campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, Parimal Suklabaidya in the Silchar Lok Sabha seat, Sarbananda Sonowal said: "With a healthy relationship with Bangladesh, India is exercising 'Act East' policy to power economic development of the northeastern region. There is a steady rise in trans-shipment in the region, with goods from Bhutan also being exported via Assam to Bangladesh."

The Union Minister also mentioned that Assam's Barak Valley region enjoys historic ties with Bangladesh.

"To cut down on time, money, and travel costs, the NDA government has also been working painstakingly on the Kaladan MultiModal project, which will bring down the distance between Kolkata and Barak Valley via Myanmar and Mizoram considerably. Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared Barak river a national waterway to rejuvenate its importance in India-Bangladesh bilateral trade.

"PM Modi led government has invested more than Rs 10,000 crore to upgrade the road network in the Barak Valley in an attempt to holistic development of transportation, which will act as a multiplier in the transformation of the region. The valley, which remained neglected during the Congress regime, is likely to become the hub, acting as an important bridge between India and South East Asia trade," the former Assam chief minister said.

Meanwhile, Sarbananda Sonowal also attacked the Congress party, saying: "The people of Barak Valley have suffered a lot under six decades of misrule by successive Congress governments. Due to their apathy, the people of the valley had to endure a lot. The misrule led to corruption, lack of convenience, nepotism, and depravity. We all remember the horrible condition of roads in the entire Barak Valley."

He said that the Congress governments never focused on exploring the natural potential of the region, leading to economic stagnation, unemployment, and misrule laced with corruption and inefficiency.

"However, with the BJP led NDA government at the Centre under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, things have changed. The thought of 'transformation via transportation' has been implemented throughout the country, but special focus has been given to regions like Barak Valley," the Union Minister added.

Sarbananda Sonowal also emphasised the crucial role of the Barak river as the region's lifeline, highlighting its significant contribution to economic growth.

He outlined the progress of various developmental projects in the Barak Valley, aligning them with the Act East Policy.