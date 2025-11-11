India backs free & fair polls in Bangladesh amid political unrest

Guwahati, Nov 11: The Government of India is of the view that there should be free and fair, inclusive and participatory elections in Bangladesh so that a democratically elected Government can be installed in the neighbouring country.

Sources in the Ministry of External Affairs told The Assam Tribune that, according to the Government of India, all political parties should be allowed to take part to ensure inclusive elections in Bangladesh. India is keeping close watch on the situation in Bangladesh, as a destabilised government in any neighbour can affect India.

Though the caretaker Government in Bangladesh, headed by Md Yunus, has declared that the general elections in Bangladesh would be held in February, India is still not very sure of that. However, at the same time, the Government of India has no comments to offer on the statements given by former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who had to escape from the country following a huge student movement.

Sources pointed out that the caretaker government in Bangladesh has always been trying to undermine India. On a few student leaders leaving the caretaker government, sources pointed out, "leading a movement is not like leading a government. The students must have realised that. However, a disturbed neighbour is always a cause of worry for India."

On the growing closeness between Bangladesh and Pakistan, sources pointed out that the caretaker government is trying to annoy India, and the fundamentalist forces in that country are excited over it. But the fundamentalists should understand that no country can run under a caretaker government for a long time.

Md Yunus have been making anti-India comments and is adopting a soft approach against the fundamentalist forces. His tenure has seen a surge in the activities of the fundamentalist elements.

Sources asserted that Pakistani military bosses can do a bit of posturing in Bangladesh by flaunting their uniforms. But at this moment, Pakistan is not in a position to help out Bangladesh, financially or otherwise. They can only do a bit of posturing to annoy India, but nothing else, sources added.