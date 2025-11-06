‘India at its best’: Prez Murmu lauds women’s WC winners at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi, Nov 6: President Droupadi Murmu, on Thursday, congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team on their ICC Women’s World Cup triumph, saying the players have become role models for the younger generation, especially girls.

The President met the members of the victorious squad at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where she lauded their achievement and praised their spirit and determination.

"The younger generation, especially girls, will be inspired to move ahead in life," she was quoted as saying in a statement issued by her office.

Murmu expressed confidence that the team will keep Indian cricket at the top in the future as well.

She also acknowledged the hardships the players must have faced in their cricketing journey. "Sometimes they would have even lost sleep. But they overcame all challenges," she said.





Murmu said that after the victory over New Zealand, people strongly believed that despite the ups and downs in the match, "our daughters would prevail".

She underlined that their hard work, excellent playing skills, determination, and the love and blessings of their families and cricket lovers have been behind their success.

Murmu congratulated each member of the team. "Millions of Indians in every corner of the country and abroad are celebrating this victory."

The President said that the team reflected India in its makeup. "They represent different regions, different social backgrounds, and different circumstances. But they are one Team India. This team shows India at its best," Murmu said.

She said that the team strengthened the belief of all Indians in their capability by defeating the seven-time world champion and then-undefeated Australian team.

"Winning the final match by a large margin against a strong team in a tough match is a memorable example of Team India's excellence," she said.

Murmu said she appreciated all, the head coach, bowling coach, fielding coach and support staff.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met the triumphant Indian women cricket team at his residence here.

The team won its first global trophy, the 50-over World Cup, beating South Africa by 52 runs in the final in Navi Mumbai on November 2.

PTI