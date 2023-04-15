India and its beautiful dance forms

New Delhi, April 15: All Indian states have their own unique dances, but only six of these classical dances are acknowledged nationally in the country.

Indian folk dances are much more than just physical movements; in fact, since very early times, Indian classical dance has been regarded as a discipline and a means to devote oneself to God.

BIHU-ASSAM

The dancers move quickly with their hands, take fast steps, and swing their hips rhythmically while donning traditional Assamese attire and gorgeous accessories. Rangali Bihu, which ushers in the spring season, is celebrated with a performance of Bihu, celebrating Assamese joy and legacy. The traditional music for the show is played on the dhol, Xutuli, Toka, Baanhi, and Gogona.

LAVANI-MAHARASHTRA

Lavani is a Maharashtrian dance style that has its origins in the state of the Maratha kingdom. Traditional music and tales of deities are combined in the performance geared toward women. The word Lavanya, which signifies beauty, is where the name Lavani first appeared.

GHOOMAR-RAJASTHAN

The people of Rajasthan perform their traditional dance form by dancing to the rhythm of the music while adorned in heavy jewellery and stunning costumes. Ghoomar uses intriguing circular hand motions in addition to his vocalisations.

ROUF-KASHMIR

Rouf, a calming dance style typically done by female dancers to the traditional Kashmiri music, is a dance form that the Kashmiri people use to celebrate their festivals and significant occasions.

GARBA-GUJARAT

Garba is a traditional dance style from Gujarat that is performed in honour of Goddess Durga during the auspicious Navratri festival. Sticks are used to execute this art form, which is done in a couple to the typical Gujarati music.

BHANGRA/GIDDA-PUNJAB

Bhangra is a heart-pumping performance from Punjab that is accompanied by raucous dhol beats (traditional Indian instrument). The customary Punjabi festivals are rife with it.

ODISSI-ODISHA

The province of Odisha in eastern India is where the odissi dance originated. The Hindu temples in Odisha are the source of the traditional performance. The majority of the gestures and moves (Mudras) are influenced by Indian temple idols and sculptures. The dance is done as a means of expressing Hindu Gods' mythologies, such as those of Shiva and Surya.

KUCHIPUDI-ANDHRA PRADESH

Kuchipudi, an art form from Andhra Pradesh, is arguably the most difficult type of Indian traditional dance. Kuchipudi is not only regarded as a dance but as an entire religious practise devoted to God, complete with customs like praying to God, burning incense, and sprinkling holy water.

BHARATANATYAM-TAMIL NADU

Bharatnatyam is a South Asian dance style that is performed to heavenly Carnatic music melodies. It is a classical dance form that dates back to 1000 BC and was first done by women in Tamil Nadu's ancient temples. The dance style is renowned for its exquisite hand motions and movements, or mudras as they are known in the local dialect.

(Photo source: instagram)