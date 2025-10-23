India and Bhutan hold talks on border security and cooperation in Thimphu

New Delhi, Oct 23: India and Bhutan reviewed bilateral security cooperation, border management, and related issues at a high-level meeting held in Thimphu. The discussions also covered concerns such as mobile signal spillover, the future roadmap for integrated check posts, and other cross-border matters.

The 14th India-Bhutan Meeting on Border Management and Security, held on October 16-17, also focused on capacity building for Bhutan’s Police, according to an official statement.

Both sides discussed the maintenance of boundary pillars, cross-border movement, and other aspects of bilateral cooperation. The delegations expressed satisfaction with the cordial and constructive discussions and reiterated their commitment to ensuring a safe, secure, and prosperous border region.

The Indian delegation was led by Rajendra Kumar, Secretary of the Department of Border Management, Ministry of Home Affairs, while the Bhutanese side was headed by Sonam Wangyel, Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Indian delegation included officials from the Sashastra Seema Bal, Land Ports Authority of India, Department of Telecommunications, Narcotics Control Bureau, Survey of India, Customs and representatives from Assam, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh governments.

Reaffirming their strong friendship, India and Bhutan committed to deepening cooperation across traditional and emerging areas.

Their enduring partnership, rooted in shared geography, culture, and people-to-people ties, continues to serve as a model for regional cooperation, the release said.

The last such meeting was held in 2019.





India- Bhutan Secretary Level Meeting on Border Management and Security in Thimphu on 16-17 October 2025 was co-chaired by Dr Rajendra Kumar, Secretary, Department of Border Management, Ministry of Home Affairs and Dasho Sonam Wangyel, Home Secretary of Bhutan.



Discussions… pic.twitter.com/yGq7XRtaBV — India in Bhutan (@Indiainbhutan) October 17, 2025













PTI



