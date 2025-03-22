India achieves 1 billion tonnes of coal production, PM hails 'proud moment'

Guwahati, March 22: India has reached a historic milestone of producing 1 billion tonnes of coal in the current fiscal year, a feat that Prime Minister Narendra Modi described as a significant achievement showcasing the country's commitment to energy security, self-reliance, and economic growth.

This landmark achievement was accomplished on March 20, surpassing last year's production of 997.83 million tonnes (MT) by 11 days.

In a celebratory message on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi hailed the accomplishment as "A Proud Moment for India!"

He remarked, "Crossing the monumental milestone of 1 Billion tonnes of coal production is a remarkable achievement, highlighting our commitment to energy security, economic growth, and self-reliance."

The Prime Minister further praised the relentless dedication and hard work of everyone involved in the coal sector for making this milestone possible.

Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the impact of this achievement on India's growing energy demands. "This achievement will fuel our increasing power demands, drive economic growth, and ensure a brighter future for every Indian," Reddy shared in his post.

He highlighted that under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, India is on track to becoming a global leader in the energy sector.

According to the Ministry of Coal, the milestone is the result of relentless efforts by Coal Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), private sector players, and an extensive workforce of nearly 5 lakh mine workers operating across more than 350 coal mines.

The ministry also revealed that the production/offtake target for the next fiscal year (2024-25) has been set at 1,080 million tonnes.

India heavily relies on coal, which constitutes approximately 55% of its total energy mix. Around 74% of the country's electricity is generated through coal-based power plants, making coal a vital component of India's energy security.

The government has implemented several initiatives, including amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, which have significantly increased the availability of domestic coal, reduced import dependence, and contributed to substantial foreign exchange savings.

This historic accomplishment not only strengthens India's energy framework but also reinforces its commitment to sustainable and responsible mining practices.

As the country moves toward becoming a global energy leader, this achievement stands as a testament to India's determination to secure its energy needs while fostering economic growth.