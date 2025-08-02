In Varanasi, PM Modi inaugurates and places the foundation stone for projects totaling Rs 2,200 cr

Varanasi, Aug 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for a wide range of development projects worth approximately Rs 2,200 crore in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

In a significant push towards development in his parliamentary constituency, PM Modi also released the 20th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

Under this instalment, Rs 21,000 crore will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of over 9.7 crore farmers across the country. He also distributed more than 7,400 assistive aids to 'divyangjan' and elderly beneficiaries.

Starting his address with 'Om Namah Parvati Pataye Har Har Mahadev', PM Modi said, "Today, I have come to Kashi for the first time since 'Operation Sindoor'. On April 22, when the Pahalgam terror attack happened, 26 innocent people were killed brutally. The grief of those children and women deeply pained me."

"At that time, I was praying to Baba Vishwanath that he give strength to the people to go through this pain and grief. I promised my daughters that I would take revenge for their 'Sindoor', and today, I fulfilled it all due to the blessings of Mahadev. I dedicate the success of 'Operation Sindoor' at the feet of Mahadev," he added.

Addressing the massive gathering, the Prime Minister said, "Watching the divine scenes of Shiva devotees carrying Ganga water across Kashi during the auspicious month of Sawan is truly special... I also wanted to offer my prayers at Baba Vishwanath and Markandeya Mahadev during Sawan; however, people would have faced problems if I had gone there, and that is why I bow down to Bholenath and Maa Ganga from here only."

PM Modi also recalled his recent visit to Tamil Nadu, where he visited a historic 1,000-year-old temple, Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple, calling it "central to the country's Shaiva traditions."

"This temple was built by King Rajendra Chola, who brought Ganga water from North India to join the north and south. A 1,000 years back, through his Shaiva Bhakti, Rajendra Chola started the tradition of 'Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat'. Today, with steps like Kashi-Tamil Sangaman, we are taking forward the idea," he added.

"Such occasions give immense inspiration. Every instance of the country's unity gives new spirit to the country, which is why 'Operation Sindoor' was possible. The unity of 140 crore countrymen became the strength of 'Operation Sindoor'", he added.

"Today, farmers are being celebrated here. Rs 21,000 crore have been directly transferred to the bank accounts of over 9.7 crore farmers across the country. When the amount is transferred from Kashi, it is in itself a 'prasad'", the Prime Minister said, congratulating the farmers of the country.

As part of the efforts to strengthen connectivity, the Prime Minister inaugurated the widening and strengthening of key roads, including the Varanasi–Bhadohi road and the Chhitauni–Shool Tankeshwar road.

He also inaugurated a railway overbridge at Hardattpur, which is expected to alleviate congestion on the heavily-used Mohan Sarai–Adalpura route.

In addition, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for several new infrastructure projects, including road upgrades in Dalmandi, Lahartara–Kotwa, Gangapur, and Babatpur.

Focussing on improving the city's power infrastructure, the Prime Minister also launched electricity projects worth over Rs 880 crore. These include the Smart Distribution Project and the undergrounding of overhead electrical cables, which aim to modernise and secure the city's power supply system.

To promote tourism and protect the city's rich cultural heritage, PM Modi inaugurated the redevelopment of eight riverfront Kuccha Ghats, the beautification of the pond and ghat at Rangildas Kutiya in Shivpur, and the restoration of the historic Durgakund.

Foundation stones were also laid for the restoration of Kardameshwar Mahadev Temple, development of Karkhiyaon, the birthplace of notable freedom fighters, and redevelopment of Munshi Premchand's ancestral home in Lamahi into a museum.

