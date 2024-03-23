In message from ED custody, Kejriwal says no bar can keep him inside

New Delhi, Mar 23: AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita, in her first address following his arrest, on Saturday read out a message in which the Delhi chief minister asserted that every moment of his life has been dedicated to serving the country.

In a message from the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody, the Delhi chief minister said no bar can keep him inside and he will soon return.

He also assured that it has never happened that he has failed to fulfil any promise, assuring women about the implementation of a scheme that will provide an honorarium of Rs 1,000 per month to eligible beneficiaries.

The Delhi chief minister is in ED custody till March 28, following his arrest by the agency in connection with a money-laundering case linked to Delhi's now-scrapped excise policy.

"Whether inside or outside, every moment of my life is dedicated to serving the country. Every drop of my blood is dedicated to the country," Kejriwal said.

He added that he was born for struggles and is destined for bigger challenges in the future as well.

Kejriwal also asserted that India has to be shaped into the strongest and greatest country in the world. There are internal and external forces that are trying to weaken the country, and these need to be fought, he said.

The AAP leader also appealed to the women to visit temples and seek blessings for him.



