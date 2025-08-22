In Bihar, PM Modi unveils projects valued at Rs 12,992 crore

Patna, Aug 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of projects worth Rs 12,992 crore during a rally in Bodh Gaya, Bihar.

Of the total, projects worth Rs 11,735 crore were inaugurated, while foundation stones were laid for projects worth Rs 1,257 crore.

In all, the Prime Minister dedicated 14 projects to the state.

These development works are expected to directly benefit Buxar, Munger, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Begusarai, Gaya, Aurangabad, Jehanabad, Lakhisarai, and Jamui, significantly boosting the infrastructure of northern and southern Bihar.

The key projects include the Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) and sewerage network in Daudnagar (Aurangabad), STP and I&D project in Barhiya (Lakhisarai) and Jamui, water supply projects in Aurangabad, Bodh Gaya, and the sewerage network and purification plants in Jehanabad under AMRUT 2.0.

PM Modi also inaugurated the Buxar Thermal Power Plant, having a capacity of 660 MW.

The inauguration of this power plant is expected to provide fresh energy and strengthen Bihar’s electricity supply, bringing the state closer to the goal of power for every household.

PM Modi flagged off the Amrit Bharat Express between Gaya and New Delhi and launched the Koderma-Vaishali Bodh Circuit passenger train, which will connect important Buddhist pilgrimage sites.

The Prime Minister handed over keys of 16,000 houses built under the PM Awas Yojana, benefiting families across the state.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said, “I will work hard to provide houses for all, and we are committed to it. We are working on the line to get people from Bihar jobs in its state. We have started many projects in Bihar, and these will give jobs to the people of Bihar.”

Earlier, PM Modi landed at Gaya Airport around 11 a.m. and reached the Magadh University campus for the programme.

The event saw the presence of top NDA leaders, including Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, Chirag Paswan, Lalan Singh, Samrat Choudhary, and Vijay Kumar Sinha.

The projects are expected to directly benefit Buxar, Munger, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Begusarai, Gaya, Aurangabad, Jehanabad, Lakhisarai, and Jamui, giving a major boost to the infrastructure of both northern and southern Bihar.

--IANS