In a first, states ranked for food & nutrition

By IANS
New Delhi, July 5: In the first ever 'State Ranking Index' under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) released on Tuesday, Odisha has topped the list of general category states while Tripura topped the list of special category states.

Odisha is followed by Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat in the general category states, while in the special category comprising the Northeastern states, Himalayan states, and Island regions, Tripura is followed by Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Nagaland.

This ranking is generated by data provided by the states about their food and public distribution processes, vital for ensuring that no one goes hungry.

The ranking, that is based on the food and security index, has been generated for the first time. A similar exercise would be carried out every year.

It was released by Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal at the conference of Food Ministers on the theme of 'Food & Nutrition Security of India'.

"The Index has been developed with the objectives of creating an environment of competition, cooperation, and learning among the states; states learning from each other their best practices while addressing grave matters of food security and hunger," Goyal said.

The ranking will also help create transparency in the system to publish reliable and standard data in the public domain for citizens, the government said.

The conference also saw presentations from multiple states on their best practices.

Goyal lambasted the states that abstained from the conference, physically or virtually, and said: "It shows that the states are not serious about the important issue of food security."

Centre sends show cause notices to Ola Electric, Okinawa, others on EV fires
5 July 2022 7:11 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 5: Alarmed at the unabated EV fire incidents, the Centre has now sent show cause...

Take measures to remove criminals from politics: Allahabad HC to Parliament, ECI
5 July 2022 5:57 AM GMT

Lucknow, July 5: The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has asked the Parliament and the...

Active COVID-19 cases in country climb to 1,14,475
5 July 2022 5:01 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 5: India added 13,086 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

Maha CM Eknath Shinde wins House confidence with 164 votes
4 July 2022 8:35 AM GMT

Mumbai, July 4: As expected, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's government supported by the Bharatiya...

MP: Tribal woman set afire over land row critical; 5 persons arrested so far
4 July 2022 7:45 AM GMT

Guna, Jul 4: The condition of a tribal woman, who was set ablaze allegedly by three persons over a...

SC agrees to hear next week pleas challenging Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme
4 July 2022 6:27 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 4: The Supreme Court on Monday said that it would hear next week pleas challenging...

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,13,864
4 July 2022 5:06 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 4: India logged 16,135 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

Next 30 years will be era of BJP: Amit Shah
3 July 2022 10:41 AM GMT

Hyderabad, July 3: Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the next...

21% of all HTML attachments scanned over past month were malicious: Report
2022-07-03T14:51:19+05:30

New Delhi, July 3: After analysing data on the millions of attachments, a team of researchers has...

Telangana intelligence officer 'caught' during BJP national executive meet
3 July 2022 8:26 AM GMT

Hyderabad, July 3: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Sunday claimed that they caught an...

Delhi Court denies bail to Alt News co-founder Zubair, sends him to 14-day police custody
3 July 2022 7:17 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 3: A Delhi Court on Saturday rejected the bail application of Alt News co-founder...

12 Delhi colleges in dire straits, can't even pay teachers
3 July 2022 5:20 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 3: The teaching and non-teaching staff of 12 colleges of the Delhi University (DU),...

Active COVID-19 cases in country rise to 1,11,711
3 July 2022 5:03 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 3: India logged 16,103 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

Centre sends show cause notices to Ola Electric, Okinawa, others on EV fires
5 July 2022 7:11 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 5: Alarmed at the unabated EV fire incidents, the Centre has now sent show cause...

Take measures to remove criminals from politics: Allahabad HC to Parliament, ECI
5 July 2022 5:57 AM GMT

Lucknow, July 5: The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has asked the Parliament and the...

Active COVID-19 cases in country climb to 1,14,475
5 July 2022 5:01 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 5: India added 13,086 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

Maha CM Eknath Shinde wins House confidence with 164 votes
4 July 2022 8:35 AM GMT

Mumbai, July 4: As expected, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's government supported by the Bharatiya...

MP: Tribal woman set afire over land row critical; 5 persons arrested so far
4 July 2022 7:45 AM GMT

Guna, Jul 4: The condition of a tribal woman, who was set ablaze allegedly by three persons over a...

SC agrees to hear next week pleas challenging Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme
4 July 2022 6:27 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 4: The Supreme Court on Monday said that it would hear next week pleas challenging...

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,13,864
4 July 2022 5:06 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 4: India logged 16,135 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

Next 30 years will be era of BJP: Amit Shah
3 July 2022 10:41 AM GMT

Hyderabad, July 3: Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the next...

21% of all HTML attachments scanned over past month were malicious: Report
2022-07-03T14:51:19+05:30

New Delhi, July 3: After analysing data on the millions of attachments, a team of researchers has...

Telangana intelligence officer 'caught' during BJP national executive meet
3 July 2022 8:26 AM GMT

Hyderabad, July 3: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Sunday claimed that they caught an...

Delhi Court denies bail to Alt News co-founder Zubair, sends him to 14-day police custody
3 July 2022 7:17 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 3: A Delhi Court on Saturday rejected the bail application of Alt News co-founder...

12 Delhi colleges in dire straits, can't even pay teachers
3 July 2022 5:20 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 3: The teaching and non-teaching staff of 12 colleges of the Delhi University (DU),...

Active COVID-19 cases in country rise to 1,11,711
3 July 2022 5:03 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 3: India logged 16,103 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

